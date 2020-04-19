On Saturday afternoon the ‘One World: Together At Home’, virtual festival organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, in which great musicians gathered in order to raise funds for the fight against the pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19.

The event was broadcast by several television stations and streaming platforms worldwide, but if you missed it, we leave you with the best presentations of the virtual festival.

The Rolling Stones – ‘You Can’t Always Give What You Want’

🤘 If you start us up, we’ll never stop fighting for global health. Take action with The @RollingStones: https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/Dpze2tNyCW – Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

Paul McCartney – ‘Lady Madonna’

The greatest living musician pays tribute to health care workers. Thank you Sir Paul McCartney. Together # TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/w8XRPzPz9y – Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 19, 2020

Elton John – ‘I’m Still Standing’

Heroes on the frontlines, this song is for you ❤️ Join @Eltonofficial in thanking frontline workers for protecting our communities during the pandemic. Do your part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 at https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy. #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/WeClpDwwWs – Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

Stevie Wonder – ‘Lean On Me’

Stevie Wonder just paid tribute to his friend Bill Withers by performing “Lean of Me” at the #TogetherAtHome concert. It’s amazing, and couldn’t be more perfect for this moment. pic.twitter.com/6ZtlLN4KRh – Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) April 19, 2020

Lady Gaga – ‘Smile’

VIDEO: Lady Gaga’s full performance of “Smile” at #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/rBgsCTR6Mv – Gaga Now (@ladygaganownet) April 19, 2020

Jennifer Lopez – ‘People’

We’re still dreaming about @ JLo’s heartfelt performance on One World: #TogetherAtHome ❤️ Watch the full broadcast to relive the magic at https://t.co/mL8EyK3Ot8. pic.twitter.com/BUlJjw6bjT – Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

The Killers – ‘Mr. Brightside ’

We’re doing just fine after @thekillers. ⚡️ ⭕We can all do our part to protect global health. Visit https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy to take action! pic.twitter.com/YmDa2F0BGU – Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 18, 2020

Which of these presentations was your favorite?

