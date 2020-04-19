On Saturday afternoon the ‘One World: Together At Home’, virtual festival organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, in which great musicians gathered in order to raise funds for the fight against the pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19.

The event was broadcast by several television stations and streaming platforms worldwide, but if you missed it, we leave you with the best presentations of the virtual festival.

The Rolling Stones – ‘You Can’t Always Give What You Want’

Paul McCartney – ‘Lady Madonna’

Elton John – ‘I’m Still Standing’

Stevie Wonder – ‘Lean On Me’

Lady Gaga – ‘Smile’

Jennifer Lopez – ‘People’

The Killers – ‘Mr. Brightside ’

Which of these presentations was your favorite?

