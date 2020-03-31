As incredible as it sounds, it is likely that Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson is canceled for a fifth time.

With the Russian without the option of being able to leave Dagestan, the UFC is looking for other options so that Ferguson has someone to confront in the UFC 249 star this April 18.

Since Nurmagomedov was thought to be competing in the event, after reviewing Ferguson’s debut on the octagon, the promotion posted on their YouTube channel the fight that marked the premiere of the most dominant Lightweight in MMA history.

Nurmagomedov came to the UFC with a record of 16-0 and in his official debut subdued the Iranian, Kamal Shalorus, in the third round during the UFC on FX: Guillard vs. Miller on January 20, 2012, more than eight years ago.