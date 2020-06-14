After stealing and unloading an electric pistol against an officer, Rayshard Brooks was shot dead by a police officer.

By: Web Writing

Two police officers shot Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old African American, after robbing and aiming one of the officers with an electric pistol in the parking lot of a ‘Wendy’s « restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia (USA).

In the new footage from the incident, police officers are seen trying to arrest Brooks, who was reportedly drunk.

In the video of a body camera, an agent is seen talking to the young man, who had been sitting in the seat of his vehicle parked on the street.

In another recording, it is observed when an agent orders Brooks to carry out a sobriety test. Officers then try to arrest him, but he resists and appears to grab one of the police officers’ laser gun before fleeing and being fatally shot.

Someone reportedly contacted the police to complain that « a man was asleep in a vehicle parked in front of the (food collection) window, causing other customers to have to drive around the car » to order food. , indicated the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Officers did a blood alcohol test on Brooks and, after confirming that he was drunk, tried to stop him, but the young man « resisted and began a struggle » between the three.

« The police officer pulled out an electric shock pistol, and witnesses say that, during the struggle, the man (Brooks) grabbed that electric pistol and took it, » he adds.

The video doesn’t show the moment Brooks is shot, just an instant the young black man appears on the ground.

On the other hand, in the security cameras of the restaurant they captured how Brooks, after fleeing from the agents, turned around and pointed the agent with the electric shock pistol.

« At that time the Atlanta agent grabbed his gun, shot it, and hit Mr. Brooks in the parking lot, and he fell to the ground, » said Vic Reynolds, the GBI director.

Rayshard Brooks was transferred to a local hospital, where he died after surgery. One of the officers involved also had to be treated for an injury caused by the electric weapon and was later released.

Reynolds promised he would work to « magnify » and improve the definition of his frames within his investigation, and asked the public « not to be too quick to come to conclusions » about what happened.