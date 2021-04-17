Video recorded brutal capture and beating of Latino cyclist after shooting a worker in New York

Woman Is Killed While Working at NYC Construction Site Before Boyfriend Rams Suspect with Car https://t.co/TXrWn2ouro – People (@people) April 16, 2021

A crude video recorded the moment in which José Everaldo Reyes fled by bicycle after shooting Lizbeth Mass (52) at his work in the Bronx, but he was arrested and brutally beaten by the current boyfriend of the victim, Dwayne Walker.

The images show Reyes (66) – the alleged jealous suitor of the worker – fleeing by bicycle from the construction site on City Island at noon Wednesday, after bringing Mass food and then shooting her six times.

And what happens next is chilling, on the street and in full light on City Island, an area considered “quiet” in NYC: the victim’s boyfriend, who happened to be on the scene, took action to prevent Reyes from fleeing. Walker started his car and hit him, knocking him off the bike, which was wrecked.

The suspect tries to get up, staggering, but seconds later the Sonata car goes backwards, without a driver, and runs over the supposed gunman again, who this time did manage to stand up. But for a very short time, then Walker also reappears on the scene, pushes him on his vehicle and starts punching him incessantly. After landing ten blows, he immobilizes him, until passersby and officials arrive. An undercover IRS agent on duty ran to the scene and handcuffed Reyes, sources said. At the end of the video, Walker again punches and even kicks the detainee.

Reyes, a maintenance worker who lived alone in a South Bronx basement, often ate lunch with Mass, but was enraged Wednesday after discovering she was in a relationship, a brother of the victim told the New York Post.

When Walker also stopped by that noon to visit her on her lunch break, Reyes got upset and drove off on his bike. But then he came back and riddled her, shooting him six times in the groin, thigh, shoulder, hip and back.

Walker has not been charged with allegedly attacking suspect Reyes, who remained hospitalized. until last night. The gunman has been indicted for murder, possession and criminal use of a firearm. He reportedly used a revolver stolen from a housing police officer who retired in 1988.

The unidentified retired officer told investigators that when he saw the news he recognized the weapon, A Smith & Wesson .44 caliber revolver, he realized his was missing and called 911. He said it had never been shot before Wednesday’s shooting. Now his other two guns have been confiscated for safekeeping and his pistol license has been removed.