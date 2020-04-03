Video Raúl El Negro Araiza coughs and causes panic on Televisa | Instagram

Mommy, what is it that El Negro has?

El Negro Araiza was in the makeup area preparing for the Today program with a pleasant conversation as it commonly does; however, everything got out of control when he started coughing.

The driver clarified that he has an allergy to avoid concern in those present and was in fact talking about the current situation and what they should do to protect themselves from the disease.

Watch it at minute 1:30.

They are three women who were around him and gave a loud cry when they heard him cough, after that El Negro had nothing left but raised his arms and say that it was all an allergy.

Television programs have been affected by the situation and have even suffered the absence of some of their drivers; while others like Odalys Ramírez and Patricio Borguetti They have had longer absences after testing positive for the fearsome illness.

Televisa announced a couple of days ago that they would stop the recordings in the company to avoid a high number of contagions in the company.

This is not the only company affected since the competing television station has also had to suspend some of its drivers from the air and take measures.

