

VIDEO: Racist woman throws spice at 5-month-old baby: “Get out of the country,” she yelled at her mother and her daughters

Photo: NYPD Video Capture / Courtesy

A mother african american and his two daughters were attacked by a racist woman in a Brooklyn pizzeria in New York, when one of the women insulted and threw itchy on your five-month-old baby’s face.

The family went to the local Brooklyn’s Not Ray’s Pizza and upon entering, the racist who has not been identified began to insult her four-year-old daughter. “Get out of the country,” yelled the lady in the blue jacket at the pizzeria.

WANTED for AGG HARASSMENT: On 6/11/21 @ 5:21 PM inside Not Ray’s Pizza located @ 694 Fulton St the unidentified female grabbed a shaker of black pepper shook pepper @ the victim while making anti-Black / anti-immigrant statements. Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS Reward up to $ 3500. pic.twitter.com/9VSGAiFbk4 – NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 16, 2021

Also read: VIDEO: Police offer reward to arrest hitman who shot in front of little brothers

The woman also took a bottle with spicy powder and threw it at the face of her five-month-old daughter, whom she was carrying in her arms, according to the victim of the attack.

The victim said that before the altercation she had not even made eye contact with the lady, as she was concentrating on paying for the pizza. “I heard someone talking outside. Then he came after me, took the spicy and threw it, “he denounced.

Immediately, the client of the concerned mother checked that her baby did not get itchy in the eyes or nose.

Also read: VIDEO: Latino family raises $ 12,000 for an 89-year-old grandfather who works delivering pizzas to pay bills

“I spoke with my other daughter to explain that we are all human and we are going to be together. We will continue to eat together and New York will continue to stand, ”said the woman.

While this was happening another client of the Pizza shop located at 694 Fulton Street in Brooklyn noticed the assault and recorded the woman as she left the place

The City of Police Department New York released the video of the woman who committed the racist act to request help to identify her and offer a reward of $ 3,500 for anyone who provides information to help locate her.

Any information about the abuser should be reported to the Crime Stoppers of the police of New York at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, in Spanish, at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You may also like:

VIDEO: Fight in a Mexican food restaurant; Policewoman beats subject and knocks out lady

VIDEO: They describe as “Karen” an old nosy woman who invaded property to reprimand children

VIDEO: Racists call Hispanic “frijolero” and ask him to return to Mexico in Escondido, California

VIDEO: “Damn Mexicans, who the hell is going to believe them”, racist women in California

VIDEO: Go back where you came from! Racist woman yells at Hispanic in Walmart parking lot

VIDEO: Narcos persecute people who cross the US-Mexico border

Go back to Mexico! Portland woman yells at employee after spilling soda and spitting on food cart

VIDEO: Woman runs to migrants when they enter the United States, ‘this is not your country’, she tells them