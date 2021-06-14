

VIDEO: Racist customer insults and yells “monkey” at an African-American employee of Ross Dress for Less in Missouri

A video starring a white client baptized in social networks as “Karen”Recorded in a discount clothing store Ross Dress for Less, on St. Louis, Missouri, launched a series of racist insults against a employee african american who did he tell monkey, has gone viral.

The video was shared by the user of TikTok @ maddens.mama and has received more than two million visits although it was also shared on Twitter where it has also generated all kinds of reactions that condemn the actions of the woman identified as Lisa Zohner.

Racist in Missouri yells at a Black woman and calls her a “monkey” pic.twitter.com/Icn2LqbpSe – Fifty Shades of Whey (@ davenewworld_2) June 13, 2021

In the clip, the assailant can be seen yelling at the employee, allegedly the manager, near the warehouse entrance doors. The angry customer can be seen without a mask, and standing very close to the manager’s face to whom he yelled: “Your ignorant mother, you fucking bitch, is what you are!”

In the video you can hear the woman yelling, to which the manager (who did wear a mask calmly responds: “Please go away.” At this, the woman continued shouting obscenities as she prepared to leave the store. Call it racism! “He screamed.” Fuck you, you fucking black bitch. “

The manager responded again without showing anger: “Okay, that doesn’t bother me,” to which the client yelled, “Fuck you!” To which the employee replied: “Okay, have a good day.”

But it did not end there because before leaving, the woman yelled an insult about “sitting on the porch like a monkey”, to which the manager said: “Get out!”

This racist was last seen in St. Louis, MO yelling at a Black woman and calling her a “monkey.” Nobody should ever have to deal with that. Major props to this queen for the way she kept her cool. 👑 pic.twitter.com/RK8ZOde8d2 – Fifty Shades of Whey (@ davenewworld_2) June 13, 2021

After the outrage caused by the video, several people commented that the “Karen”In question is a woman named Lisa Zohner.

“His name is Lisa Zohner. She used to come to my work regularly, ”said one Twitter user, sharing a screenshot of her Facebook profile.

Another Twitter user wrote: “We have another racist! I will start sharing these videos more often. I’m tired of free speech being an excuse to be blatantly racist. The name of this racist is Lisa Zohner “.

