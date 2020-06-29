Queen Elizabeth, reveal the terrifying secret that keeps her youth | Instagram

Countless conspiracy theories have surrounded Queen Elizabeth of England for several years, they claim, a scary Secret surrounds the monarch, her « good health » is not attributed to her genetics or chance.

A revelation is leaving ice cream everyone who knows her and surely you will also be surprised when you meet him.

Today, the Ceremony of the Keys would have taken place on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, marking the start of Holyrood Week. Sadly, this year’s ceremony has had to be canceled. During Holyrood Week, The Queen and members of the Royal Family attend engagements throughout Scotland, hold an Investiture and host thousands of special guests at a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. At the Ceremony of the Keys, The Queen is welcomed into the city of Edinburgh, Her Majesty’s ‘ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland’, by the Lord Provost, who offers her the keys of the city. A shared post from The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on Jun 29, 2020 at 6:20 PDT

Through a video, they explain that the long-lived monarch, who has already 66 years on the English throne, would hide something so as not to have any ailment and enjoy an excellent Health.

Through the gRUNgerOFICIAL YouTube channel, he reveals one of the monarch’s most hidden secrets, who he assures attributes his source of good health to a substance known as « adenochrome« This is only available to people from high places who seek to prolong their lives.

According to the youtuber in 1973, a philosopher named Hubert humdinger revealed that the Queen Isabel it has more energy than the sun because it eats human flesh.

At the time when he made this revelation These statements were a great cause for scandal among society.

However, another of the people who revealed hidden details of the queen, was Jim Willie, who assured that she is part of a cult that kidnaps children in Canada, the same theory that was supported by William Combes, an alleged witness who should appear at a trial against the Queen IsabelHowever, he mysteriously lost his life before the hearing.

Even, a soldier of the Royal Family assures, they have a mysterious freezer to which very few people have access to open it, since it indicates inside there are various human members.

The following link reveals all these theories and arouses suspicions of all the secrets that the Queen of England, it will be that these are not the only ones.