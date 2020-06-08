London England.

A group of protesters has overthrown the statue of the slave trader 17th century Edward Colston in the English city of Bristol, among many others protests against racism held this Sunday in the UK.

Protesters in the southwest town of England They demolished the controversial bronze monument erected in 1895 in the urban center and rolled it through the streets until it was thrown into the water in the port.

The statue Colston (1636-1721), a benefactor of the city who obtained his money from the trade and exploitation of slaves, had already been the subject of controversy and motivated a citizen petition for its withdrawal.

Elsewhere in the United Kingdom, hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated again this Sunday in rejection of the murder of the African American George Lloyd at the hands of a white police on May 25 in the United States.

In London, Glasgow, Birmingham or Manchester, protesters, many wearing gloves and masks, defied calls from the Government and the Police, which alerted the congregations of more than six people to be “illegal” due to the restrictions imposed to stop the coronavirus. .

Fourteen people were arrested and at least ten policemen were injured this Saturday in the British capital when they staged a confrontation at the end of a day of peaceful protests, in which the singer Madonna participated, who was seen walking with crutches in a march through the center from the city.

For his part, the artist Banksy, a native of Bristol, posted a message on his Instagram account in which, along with the image of some flowers and candles starting to light the US flag, he denounced that “the system is failing people of color. “