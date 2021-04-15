VIDEO: Protesters in Minnesota for the death of Daunte Wright attack CNN equipment with bottles and eggs



Protests at Brooklyn Center following the murder of Daunte Wright at the hands of the Police.

Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images

Some of the protesters demanding justice for the death in Minnesota of Daunte Wright at the hands of a police officer in Brooklyn Center launched it against the CNN press team that covered the protests outside the said police station on Wednesday.

Those involved attacked the group of journalists verbally and with bottles of water and even eggs on the fourth day of the demonstrations as a result of the murder of Wright, which many believe was the result of excessive force on the part of the police.

The brawl began when two women approached reporter Miguel Márquez to demand that they cover a protest on the other side of the street instead of focusing on the presence of agents guarding the police station, according to the Washington Examiner report that had a featured reporter on site.

Márquez tried to talk to the women, but other participants in the mobilization joined in questioning the news team and yelled at him to leave the area.

Man part of CNN crew for CNN reporter @miguelmarquez was hit in the head by a protester at the #BLM protest in Brooklyn Center, Minn. He falls to the ground from the assault. #antifa pic.twitter.com/vfD5SZsZtb – Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 15, 2021

In the middle of the exchange, one of the chain’s workers was hit on the head with a bottle of water, causing him to fall to the ground. Although some of those present requested medical assistance for the affected person, he indicated that everything was fine.

As the group left the scene in a van, several people threw eggs at the vehicle.

“What did they do?” A witness is heard questioning in the video.

“CNN is being dogs,” opined one.

Later, through a tweet on his account on the social network, Márquez thanked the concern of some people for the safety of the press as a result of the incident.

My team and I are fine and I appreciate your concern. I hope for equal justice under the law and will continue to report on this vital story as it unfolds. – Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) April 15, 2021

“My team and I are doing well and we appreciate your concern. I expect equal justice under the law and will continue to report on this vital story as it unfolds, ”the message reads on Twitter.

In some instances the demonstrations have turned violent with protesters setting property on fire even in front of the police station in Brooklyn Center.

In an interview with CBS on Tuesday, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said authorities will respect and guarantee the right to passive protest.

“We are going to make sure that we get to the bottom of this case. We are going to make sure that justice is done. We are also going to protect the right of the people to assemble peacefully, “he said in the exchange on Tuesday.

The official, with Liberian roots, warned of the possibility of external elements infiltrating the protests to affect the focus of the mobilization.

Daunte Wright’s death will not be exploited. Some outside elements may be planning to show up to infiltrate peaceful protesters and cause mayhem, we will not allow that. We ask folks to protest peacefully then please go home before the curfew goes into effect this evening. – Major Mike Elliott (@mayor_elliott) April 13, 2021

Daunte Wright’s death will not be exploited. Some outside elements might be planning to show up to infiltrate the peaceful protesters and cause a ruckus, we are not going to allow that. We ask people to protest peacefully, then please go home before the curfew goes into effect at night, ”reads a message from Elliott on his Twitter account.

A curfew remains active between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.