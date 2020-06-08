The ‘Route to export’ aims to open an option for Mexican companies to offer their products and services in the global market

This Sunday the Ministry of Economy in conjunction with the Mexican Social Security Institute They disclose the progress made in granting Credits to the Word.

The solidarity credits and those of Wellbeing Census They are part of the support measures implemented by the Federal Government for the COVID-19 health emergency.

The number of supports in this type of loan is expected to be one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with interest. This scheme will include support for domestic workers and freelancers.

The Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez Colín, indicated that one of the options for companies is export.

Because of that, Sergio Silva Castañeda, head of the Global Economic Intelligence Unit of the Ministry of Economy, presented the ‘Export route’.

This mechanism aims to open an option to mexican companies so that they offer their products and services in the global market.

Export for small businesses

Despite having 50 Free Trade Agreements, the exports of Micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Mexico are less than one percent; a figure that contrasts with 15.5 percent in Canada, 25 percent in Italy, and 35 percent in Turkey.

Sergio Silva Castañeda indicated that the 94 percent National exports are carried out by large companies with more than 250 employees, with a value of just over a million 527 billion pesos.

He detailed that almost another six percent of the exports They are carried out by medium-sized companies, which have between 50 and 249 employees, with an amount of $ 95 billion.

For their part, small companies whose workers range from 10 to 49, reach an export value of seven thousand 988 million dollars, while microenterprises, with less than 10 employees, export one thousand 896 million dollars.

The paradoxical thing – indicated Silva Castañeda – is that in Mexico the MSMEs they are a total of 4.2 million, generate 72 percent of jobs, and yet their share of exports is minimal.

The big problem is that one in three MSMEs When consulted, Sergio Silva said, he declares that he does not participate in value chains because “he has no information on how to do it.”

Mexico, exporting power

The Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez Colín acknowledged that in Mexico “there is a relative backwardness of Micro small companies regarding foreign trade, and that is paradoxical because Mexico has 13 trade agreements with 50 countries ”, which means that Mexico has made an enormous effort to have tariff advantages or preferential trade treatment.

This means, Márquez Colín related, it means that Mexico is an exporting power, but “in a handful of products” and I exemplify “Mexico is the world’s largest exporter of tractor trucks and the construction of this vehicle is a complex manufacture that requires a huge value chain that requires the competition of 64 branches of production “

For this reason, Márquez Colín reiterated that Mexico has a great experience in exports, but this activity has not permeated MSMEs, so it seeks to promote this sector.

On the other hand, when asked about the data that Mexican exports in the United States fell, the secretary Graciela Márquez Colín He acknowledged that this data “is not surprising, nor do we like it, but it was expected given the freeze (of economic activities).”

Finally, he commented that difficult decisions had to be made and only agriculture and everything related to agriculture was left open. medical industry. That is why it was so important to reopen chains such as automotive, mining and construction, who have quickly resumed their activities.

