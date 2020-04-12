Pop star suffers mishap when she can’t get up off the floor

April 12, 2020

Jennifer Lopez, with three decades of career, ten albums under her arm and thirty films, has established herself as a complete artist who shows no fear when taking on new challenges in her career.

The pop star is always in the news for one reason or another after each show, and she continues to dazzle her fans with constant live performances, in which she reviews her new and best hits.

Digging a little further we find this video where the singer starred in a blooper on stage, it is a painful accident during one of her shows, which happened when she made an exaggerated movement from which she could not get up.

In this video, the artist is seen performing a daring choreography, which she is normally used to, when she suddenly suffers a cramp that prevents her from getting up from the ground.

It should be noted that his back was on the floor and the blow was heard throughout the stage. Immediately her dancers helped her up and then she continued with the show as if nothing had happened.

