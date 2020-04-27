Video Poncho of Nigris in full mistreatment towards his wife | Instagram

Mexican actor Poncho de Nigris has been accused recently from mistreat his wife Marcela Mistral for a video that circulates on social networks where said act is shown.

Poncho has become a trend today due to a video that has gone viral on social networks where it maintains a discussion with his wife Marcera.

What caused great controversy among Internet users was the attitude and the behavior so rude of the actor towards what his wife asked him.

Lately the couple has been very active on their social networks due to the isolation and this has made thousands of people be aware of what they do, being a easy to criticize target.

In the video you can see the couple arguing from whom he would carry a television that was outside his house, and his wife when asked the actor, he refused and his response caused a great annoyance in thousands of people.

You are not pregnant, I want to see that you can carry it. You talk to me about everything, ”said Poncho.

It was there that Marcela replied that he had to carry her for being the man, triggering a strong fight between the two.

Due to the accusations and negative comments against De Nigris that were so many, Poncho he did not hesitate to defend himself, so he posted a video on his Tiktok account answering the bad comments they made.

I am angry because he recorded me on television that I did not upload and it made me go viral and it is not fair because everyone misinterpreted it, ”he said in the video.

On the other hand, Mistral also shared a video where she explained that she loves her husband and that such situations or accusations do not affect their marriage at all.

It is worth mentioning that Poncho De Nigris was one of the most detested celebrities of the past 2019, for which he has been branded as misogynist, male chauvinist and insensitive.

