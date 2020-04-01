Video Poncho de Nigris and his wife become the P Luche Family | Instagram

Celebrities cannot leave this quarantine but they have used social media to entertain themselves and their followers, such is the case with Tiktok; but it seems Nigris Poncho He showed more as he revealed tremendous lawsuit with his wife.

There is nothing to be scared of, nor will they get a divorce because everything is a representation of The P Fight Family, Ludowico and Federica took over the soul of the couple who testifies by ranting against each other.

In the funny video, Poncho kisses his wife, who makes a gesture of annoyance, so he asks if she is still angry, says no, but everything points to yes.

It may interest you: Poncho de Nigris reveals that he pretended to be gay to avoid La Tigresa

The former Big Bother and his wife often share content on the app frequently and even include their children in it.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Poncho was recently in a video “behind the wheel” with the Golden scorpion where he made very strong revelations.

Read also: Poncho de Nigris challenges Gabo from Cartel de Santa

The model factory confessed that he posed as gay in front of Irma Serrano so as not to “fulfill him as a man”, and also revealed that his mother was not happy with his closeness to the actress, while his father was most happy.

In the recording it can be seen that he is quite careful about their relationship since Alex Montiel invited a couple of women to the van and he feared what his wife would think.

.