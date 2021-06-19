VIDEO: Police offer reward to arrest hitman who shot in front of little brothers



Shooting children in 1551 Sheridan Avenue the Bronx New York

Photo: Video Capture NYPD / Courtesy

The policeman from New York offers a reward of $ 3,500 dollars for those who provide information to find the whereabouts of the hitman and his accomplice involved in the shooting in which a young African-American from 24 years was injured and that he shot in front of some children who were shot within inches of the avenue Sheridan from The Bronx.

The fact of violence that was reported around 6:45 pm on Thursday (local time) in front of number 1551 of the avenue Sheridan was captured in video.

☎️800-577-TIPS (888-57-PISTA en español) It’s anonymous and we offer CASH REWARDS of up to $ 3,500. – NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 18, 2021

Also read: VIDEO: Exact moment when hitman shoots a man in front of 2 children in New York

In the striking images you can see how the kids, a little girl from 10 years and his little brother, only 5, miraculously avoided being hit by the bullets while the masked gunman opened fire on his target, the 24-year-old man despite the fact that the minors were left in the middle of the fire.

The scenes have moved because in them you can see how the older girl tries to protect her defenseless little brother.

The victim was shot in the leg and back for which he was taken to hospital, where he is expected to recover since the injuries were not life-threatening.

After the shooting, the suspect got on a scooter where one of his accomplices was waiting for him and the two fled north on Sheridan Avenue.

So far the authorities have not reported the possible motive for the crime or the identity of the 24-year-old victim or whether the children who were left in the middle of the shooting were related to the victim.

Before what happened the authorities offer $ 3,500 reward dollars and asked anyone with information on the suspects to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, in Spanish, at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You may also like:

El Kalimba, the criminal who whipped women and ended up dismembered

Hitmen hang entire family; girl among the victims // VIDEO: CJNG dismembers woman alive

Narcos threaten doctors for coronavirus // Porn actress reveals the extreme sexual tastes of El Chapo’s children

The actor who played Gohan in Dragon Ball is shot to death

VIDEO: They kill a narcocorrido singer with 100 bullets; that’s how his truck was

VIDEO: The last moments of the CJNG’s Catrina, she had a gunshot wound to her neck