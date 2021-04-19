VIDEO: Police brutally whips 90-pound girl on the floor during detention



VIDEO: Police whip 90-pound girl on the floor during arrest

A young lady from 4.9 feet from height Y 90 pounds of weight was whipped against the concrete floor by a policeman and the moment of what happened has been described as a new episode of brutality police officer now happened in St. Johns County on Florida and this time against a woman.

In the scenes you can see how the agents are conducting the check on who seems to be known to the victim, while other people are recording what happens. Later, they start to argue Because the young woman approaches to record them, it is at that moment that one of them throws himself against her, applies a grabbing technique and whip against him I usually, in an episode that many consider may have ended fatally in consideration of the weight and age of the policeman compared to the suspect.

This blatant instance of police brutality against a 90-pound girl occurred the other day in St. Johns County, Florida. Thankfully she sustained no life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/6jJaDpYhkK – Marjorie Gaylor Queen (@Tim_Tweeted) April 18, 2021

Has to say of the complaint, the officers did not want to give them the number of license plate and they were even laughing in front of them.

The causes of the arrest are unknown but from what is read in the video shared on social networks it could have been due to an issue caused by the involved They were at an illegal party but when they were rebuked by the officers, they were already leaving the place.

In the messages that circulate on social networks, they also clarify that the young did not suffer wounds who put his life at risk despite the spectacular images.

This case of alleged police abuse occurs in the midst of the constant calls for attention so that the officers have a better preparation when facing this type of situation since it is a constant that racial minorities and in this case women are victims of brutality police officer.

So far the authorities of the place where this arrest was made have not ruled on what happened.

