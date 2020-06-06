CDMX.- Despite the order to avoid provocation, police from the Mexico City They brutally assaulted a 16-year-old girl while protesting the murder of Giovanni López, in Jalisco, and George Floyd, in a racist act, in United States.

In Twitter It was reported that she is reported with a concussion and serious facial injuries, which has not been confirmed.

In a video that circulates on social networks, the young woman, lying on the floor, is beaten by policemen from the capital who kick her in the face and ‘crush’ her head.

The image of the events that happened in the downtown area of ​​the capital, were spread on social networks and it can be seen that elements hit the young woman who is lying on the floor. This video went viral on the networks, where the samples of repudiation did not wait.

want to keep ppl here updated on my shitty country. her name is melanie. she was brutally assaulted by the police while she was protesting in mexico city. she’s in the hospital with a concussion and severel face injuries. cops are shIt. they don’t protect us. #justiciaparamelanie pic.twitter.com/PhDgYIHnnJ – . * ° BLM-ACAB! (@iamvedders)

June 6, 2020

Police abuse will not be tolerated: Head of Government

The act of violence that occurred on Friday by the elements towards the minor was recorded on video and the head of the Government of the Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, asked to open an investigation and clarified that his government will not tolerate police abuse.

The Head of Government gave the instruction to open an investigation to punish the policemen involved in the attack, since any abuse committed by any public servant will not be tolerated, and the law will be applied.

The orders were not fully obeyed and police abuse was committed against at least one adolescent and for my Government this is unacceptable, “said Sheinbaum Pardo.

The same night this Friday, through Twitter, the Secretary of Citizen Security disclosed that two police officers allegedly involved in the attack are already at the disposal of the CDMX Attorney General to demarcate responsibilities and punish police abuse.

Sheinbaum also reported that he is in contact with the family of the child attacked to give him all the support he requires.