Multimedia content is most interesting for users. If there is something they can see and hear at the same time it almost prevails over an image or an audio. However, there are those who opt for something newer but retro such as podcasts. These audio files allow many to realize the dream of having a radio program from home, but there are some that complement this with video.

There are many platforms to upload one or both files, but there is one that will soon be a big surprise. It turns out that Spotify wants to add video to the podcasts that play in the app.

From audio only to audio and video on Spotify

Spotify has come a little late to this podcasting thing. It is normal, since at the beginning it was conceived as a place on the internet where you could listen to the music you want for free. But the company has not been left there alone as it has provided support for many artists to take their first steps and little by little It has included support to give tools to upload podcast.

And this is where the company has put more emphasis on its latest updates as Spotify tries to add videos to podcasts. It is true that the podcast is pure audio on the net, and there are all kinds if you know where to look, but that does not mean that the creators offer extra content on multimedia platforms.

Now Spotify is formed to be one more competitor and possibly it will be postulated in the future as a great option to take into account for all the creators of the Network. The formula is simple and is that by diversifying its service and improving it with all the users that has already invited to stay, although its great competitor in this regard (YouTube) will continue to attract users.

According to The Verge, Zane and Heath: Unfiltered will be among the first to introduce this feature in the app. They already upload videos to Google’s video social network, but they will serve as a spearhead to bring users this new feature of podcast videos on Spotify.