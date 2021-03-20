Video: PlayStation’s Sackboy tours Buenos Aires

For some time now we have seen several collaborations and special PlayStation events in Latin America. The presentation of the PlayStation 5 with a light show in the planetarium in Argentina, in the Great Tower of Santiago, Chile and the Marvel’s Spider-Man mural are some of them and today they presented us with another collaboration.

Is about Sackboy, a character from one of the most recent games released exclusively for Sony consoles. And these days it could be seen walking through Buenos Aires at leisure. In the video that Sony uploaded to the social networks of PlayStation LATAM, we see it “visiting Buenos Aires in search of Vex”.

The fans seem especially delighted with this content that lately has been commonplace on the part of PlayStation LATAM and that allows gamers from a generally secondary region, to feel much more included by the company.