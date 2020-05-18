In Kamloops, British Columbia, a Canadian Snowbirds Forces plane crashed, leaving one dead and one seriously injured

A member of the Canadian Snowbirds Forces died after the plane he was traveling in was crashed and burned in the city of Kamloops, British Columbia, this Sunday.

#Breaking Just now a Canadair CT-114 Tutor from the Canadian Air Force Stunt Squad “Snowbirds” crashed near Kamloops, British Columbia. At the moment the health condition of the pilot and mechanic are unknown. News in development. pic.twitter.com/VILI52XoyV – EnElAire (@Enel_Aire) May 17, 2020

Through a statement, the National Defense Department reported that another member of said body suffered serious injuries from the incident.

According to CBC News, the victim of the plane crash is Captain Jenn Casey, who was serving as the Snowbirds’ public affairs officer.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that one member of the CF Snowbirds team has died and one has sustained serious injuries. We can confirm that we have contacted all primary family members of those involved. More information will be communicated in the near future. – Royal Canadian Air Force (@RCAF_ARC) May 17, 2020

Casey, originally from Halifax, joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 2014 after several years working as a journalist.

The incident was recorded before noon, shortly after the plane took off from Kamloops airport.

The Snowbirds aerobatics team was scheduled to fly over the area of Okanagan Sunday as part of a special operation honoring frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This accident today really shakes us up, but we will do everything we can to support the military and the men and women on duty, ”said the Mayor of Kamloops, Ken Christian, during a Press conference Sunday afternoon. “This was a tragic scene … not something you would expect to middle of May on a long weekend in Kamloops. “

“My thoughts go out to members of the Royal Canadian Air Force,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

I have been in touch with @HarjitSajjan about the @CFSnowbirds crash in Kamloops, BC. My thoughts are with the brave members of the @RCAF_ARC. The CAF will provide an update as soon as possible. – Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 17, 2020

With information from CBC