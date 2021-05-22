VIDEO: Pavel Pérez’s goal at Tepatitlán FC vs TM Futbol Club in the second leg

The Tepatitlán FC team goes in search of the miracle when they receive a visit from TM Futbol Club, in the second leg of the first edition of the Champion of Champions in Liga de Expansión MX in the 2020-2021 season.

The coach’s team from Guadalajara Paco Ramirez he needs the triumph by difference of three goals without receiving to win the prize of five million pesos; while the Tamaulipas picture of the strategist Gerardo Espinoza They seek to close the work done in the first leg.

After the first few minutes in the Gregorio Tepa Gómez stadium, the Jalisco squad has taken the lead on the scoreboard thanks to the midfielder’s score Pavel Perez.

In the 37th minute, the Mexican midfielder took advantage of the facilities of the Jaiba Brava saga and with a long-distance shot from the right, he left the goalkeeper without possibilities Kefren Aviles for 1-0.

⏱️ 37 ‘¡ ! ¡ ̃ , ! Tepatitlán FC 1-0 [1-2] TMFC # SomosAlteños – Tepatitlán FC (@TepatitlanFC) May 22, 2021

