Video Paul Stanley shows a lot of skin in Today, shown in the shower | Instagram

Paul Stanley is at home officce, if the driver is quarantined at his home; however, this does not allow him to continue having appearances in the Hoy program, where he made an impact by showing himself from the shower.

Stanley made his appearance in the singing contest that usually has drivers and guests, they all played on the forum when they were linked with the driver; however, they never expected the link to come from the shower.

After making the link, Paco Stanley’s son appeared in the shower and without clothes, where he received the audience smiling and also joked.

The young man had a huge “rake” in hand with which he secures his back, he also clarified that a towel had been placed to cover the most essential of it and avoid incidents.

After that preamble, Stanley continued the contest, began to sing: how delicious potatoes are with a little, little, little tomato.

Many people criticized the driver’s rake joke; however, it is the kind of humor that he usually handles.

Like Stanley, many celebrities are quarantined at home; It has also been announced that Televisa stopped recordings due to the coronavirus contingency.

