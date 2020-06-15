Video Paul Stanley scampers Lambda García in the middle of the program | Instagram

The spirits were raised in the program Hoy and again the protagonist was Paul Stanley, who apparently does not fall very much on his partner Lambda García, who was about to g0lp3ar.

Paco Stanley’s son was participating in the game Sing the word when things got out of control between both drivers.

Everything happened when he faced Maribel Guardia in the contest, to whom García ended up giving him the victory. Given the result, Stanley was upset against Lambda and its producer Madga Rodríguez.

#goldendoodle

Paul began to scamper Lambda García in full broadcast and shout at him « Son of all your pu … » to everyone’s surprise.

It could be something planned or most likely, both drivers are definitely not supported.

Today 21 years ago you left it is always difficult to remember how it was and frustrating not knowing why. You just have to know that time did its job and all that no longer affects me like before. Celebrated and admiring all that you are and were is my best mantra and certainly an honor to dedicate myself to what you knew how to do, to make people's hearts happy. We have not forgotten you. I love you dad

Paul Stanley recently touched many sensitive fibers when sharing the last letter and meeting with his father.

The driver confessed that he was a son out of wedlock and it was very difficult for him in this situation, in addition to the fact that there was very little time with his father.

