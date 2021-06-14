in U.S.

Video: Patrik Schick scored the goal of the year to give the Czech Republic their first win at Euro 2020


Schick scored a double and consolidated himself as the figure of the national team.

Photo: Petr Josek / .

Patrik Schick registered his candidacy for the Puskás Award, which is delivered to best goal of the year. The forward of Czech Republic amazed the world with a scoring from midfield that ensured the victory of the Czechs over Scotland (0-2), on the first day of Euro 2020.

Scotland was unsettling its rival in search of a tie. Schick himself scored the 0-1. The locals had all their elements in the countryside of the Czech Republic. And a rebound left them looking bad, especially goalkeeper David Marshall, who was close to the center circle.

The ball was left in front of Patrik schick, who cleverly executed a shot from midfield in search of the goal. And he achieved thanks to a majestic hit: the ball traveled with great effect and entered through the middle of the arch, being impossible to stop.

Such an intention could hardly be better executed: spin and speed were combined so that the ball had the ideal lift and was therefore impossible to tackle.

Thanks to the many angles that the transmission gives us, we can observe the effect that the beating of Patrik Schick took. It was a ball that also traveled at high speed.

To see it again and again.

Schick, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga, had overtaken his team at minute 42 ′, with a superb header.

Czech Republic held the 0-2 to add their first three points in Euro 2020 and take the lead in group D, beating England by a goal in the differential, a team that beat Croatia (1-0) in their debut.

The next challenge for the team led by Patrik Schick will be against Croatia, next Friday, June 18.

