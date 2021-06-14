Video: Patrik Schick scored the goal of the year to give the Czech Republic their first win at Euro 2020



Schick scored a double and consolidated himself as the figure of the national team.

Photo: Petr Josek / .

Patrik Schick registered his candidacy for the Puskás Award, which is delivered to best goal of the year. The forward of Czech Republic amazed the world with a scoring from midfield that ensured the victory of the Czechs over Scotland (0-2), on the first day of Euro 2020.

Scotland was unsettling its rival in search of a tie. Schick himself scored the 0-1. The locals had all their elements in the countryside of the Czech Republic. And a rebound left them looking bad, especially goalkeeper David Marshall, who was close to the center circle.

The ball was left in front of Patrik schick, who cleverly executed a shot from midfield in search of the goal. And he achieved thanks to a majestic hit: the ball traveled with great effect and entered through the middle of the arch, being impossible to stop.

Golazoooo, golazooo goal! 🔥🔥🔥 Schick double that grabs the goalkeeper in advance and scores from midfield after a rebound 😱😱 # SCO 0-2 #CZE #EuroTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I # EURO2020 LIVE 🔴 https://t.co/huxlucuqwZ

📲 FREE in the TUDN app and @PrendeTV pic.twitter.com/OKBHAkPp3F – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 14, 2021

Such an intention could hardly be better executed: spin and speed were combined so that the ball had the ideal lift and was therefore impossible to tackle.

𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗔 𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟! 🇨🇿 Patrik Schick with an effort that will go down in EURO history 🔥 # EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/BqINLIPSMH – UEFA EURO 2020 (@ EURO2020) June 14, 2021

Thanks to the many angles that the transmission gives us, we can observe the effect that the beating of Patrik Schick took. It was a ball that also traveled at high speed.

To see it again and again.

ALL the angles of Patrik Schick’s goal of the tourney 🤯 #CZE pic.twitter.com/zypa3aNkyu – ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2021

Schick, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga, had overtaken his team at minute 42 ′, with a superb header.

Gooooool from Czech Republic! 👏 Schick rises with a monumental header to open the scoring. ⚽️😎 # SCO 0-1 #CZE #EuroTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I # EURO2020 LIVE 🔴 https://t.co/huxlucuqwZ

📲 FREE in the TUDN app and @PrendeTV pic.twitter.com/9m2sW6GHEP – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 14, 2021

Czech Republic held the 0-2 to add their first three points in Euro 2020 and take the lead in group D, beating England by a goal in the differential, a team that beat Croatia (1-0) in their debut.

The next challenge for the team led by Patrik Schick will be against Croatia, next Friday, June 18.