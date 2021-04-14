VIDEO: Patrick Mullins’ goal at Toronto FC vs Club León in the second leg at the Concachampions

Toronto FC and the Esmeraldas de León will seek a place in the quarterfinal round of the Concacaf Champions League, in the second leg action in the Round of 16 to be held in the city of Orlando, Florida.

The American Coach Maple Leaf Assembly Chris Arms It comes with the advantage of the visitor goal criterion; while the picture of the Mexican strategist’s Fiera Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Ambriz he has to win or draw by more than two goals to seal his place in the next phase.

After the first minutes of the complement in the Walt Disney complex, the Canadian squad has taken the advantage on the scoreboard thanks to the score of the forward Patrick Mullins.

⚽️ Goal @TorontoFC! Patrick Mullins scores the opener of the game, and Toronto leads the series 2-1 over @clubleonfc | # SCCL21 pic.twitter.com/lwziUrj70A – Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) April 14, 2021

In the 54th minute, the American attacker took advantage of the facilities of the Panzas Verdes saga and with a right shot, he left the goalkeeper without possibilities Rodolfo Cota for 1-0.

55 ‘| MULLINS MAKES IT HAPPEN !!!! 1-0 | #TORvLEON | #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/kMo5ytz9IL – Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) April 14, 2021

