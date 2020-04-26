The Jesus Christ and Eternal Priest Parish, of Mejicanos, published a moving video where it appreciates the effort that front-line medical personnel put into their fight against COVID-19.

While in some localities of El Salvador, and in other countries, there have been cases of people who have irresponsibly humiliated and discriminated against health personnel who care for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, parishioners of the Jesus Christ Parish and Eternal Priest, of Mexicans, it has taken good to do something totally different.

On its Facebook page, said parish, led by Father Gonzalo Ortega, has published a moving video with images of doctors, nurses, pharmacy and administrative staff, among others, who work on the front line during the current health crisis. The audiovisual also includes encouragement messages spoken by children, youth and adults of the parish, who try to inject encouragement into the medical staff.

“You are our hero without a cape. God bless you! May you bless your dedication every day, may it give you strength in these moments of weariness and desolation. Thank you very much for your dedication “,” When I grow up I want to be like you “,” Thank you for helping us to stay home “,” You are our angels “,” Our prayers are with you “,” A thousand thanks for your love, your delivery and your service “,” We are united in prayer for you “,” You are important! “,” Thank you for your work “,” God bless you, take care of you and protect you “,” Courage! ” and thanks!” are some of the encouraging phrases heard in the video.

The clip, of approximately four minutes, has as musical background the song “You are important” by the Italian singer Laura Paussini.

The video has caused followers of that “fan page” to also express their words of encouragement and for people who work in the health area to reaffirm their commitment to continue helping those in need during the pandemic.

“What a nice detail! We really appreciate it very much, because anyway, we are afraid, but we swore an oath and no one in health will take a step back. I have been moved “, expressed a user-

“A thousand thanks for that delicate work. God bless you all! Together we will get ahead! Commented another person.

