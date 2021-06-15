VIDEO: Own goal by Matts Hummels in the France vs Germany of the Eurocup

The French National Team and the German National Team meet in the match on matchday 1 in Group E of the Eurocup, in a match with final touches where the emotion was already present at the Allianz Arena thanks to a great own goal by Matts Hummels.

The goal fell at minute 19 and began on a throw-in that started the play and after several touches, the ball fell to Pogba inside the area and when re-centering, it was Hummels who unfortunately finished.

Read also: Patty López de la Cerda ‘falls in love’ with her fans on vacation at the beach and in a swimsuit (PHOTO)

With this goal, Germany must row against the tide if they want to turn the scoreboard and not lose points in the match.

Pogba’s pass and the definition of Hummels pic.twitter.com / gqGCNQueeC – Alan Cedeño (@AlanCdn_) June 15, 2021

Portugal already did their thing and thrashed Hungary, for which they are placed in the 1st of the group and France will seek to thrash to position themselves in the first place of the group.

Read also: Liga MX: Club América tries to retain Óscar Jiménez for the 2021 Apertura

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Follow us on

Copa América 2020 Selection of Argentina Selection of Chile Conmebol