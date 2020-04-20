Charles won the virtual China GP after overtaking Alex

Was it revenge for Verstappen’s overtaking in Austria?

Charles Leclerc won the virtual China Grand Prix yesterday, but he did so thanks to an overtaking limit to Alex Albon. This move has reminded many of the move that gave Max Verstappen the victory in Austria, of which Charles himself complained.

Yesterday, in China’s virtual race, Charles Leclerc’s great rival was Alex Albon. The Monegasque chased him for several laps and finally managed to get close. Even though there was almost no room inside, he launched for overtaking and made the British-Thai man open to avoid contact.

Rubbin ‘is racin’! The moment @Charles_Leclerc stormed past @alex_albon, for what would turn out to be the lead of the race # F1Esports #VirtualGP pic.twitter.com/9tfXdDWD5z – Formula 1 (@ F1) April 19, 2020

Fans immediately remembered the passing of Max Verstappen to Charles Leclerc last year in Austria, a move also to the limit that the FIA ​​resolved without penalty. “I’m glad you learned to overtake Red Bull inside,” applauded a Twitter user yesterday.

“It was a silly move, where are the stewards when they are most needed?” Another tweeter complained.

In the Red Bull Ring, the Monegasque complained that the Red Bull ring had left him no space. “I will let the stewards make the decision. From the car it looked quite clear, it did not leave me room, I had to go outside and I could not overtake him again,” explained Charles.

Some fans assure that it is a revenge to Max that Albon has had to suffer, since the driver of the Netherlands has refused to participate in the virtual F1 championship, since he assures that he prefers to participate in iRacing championships.

The space has always been the subject of dispute when analyzing overtaking. Let us remember the famous phrase of Fernando Alonso to Nico Rosberg in Bahrain in 2012: “You have to leave space, you have to always leave space”.

