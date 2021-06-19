VIDEO | Outdoor mask: Where is it mandatory to take it?

Pedro Sánchez announced this Friday the fend of the use of the masks outdoors as of next Saturday, June 26. “We are going to propose to Spanish society that the mask is not mandatory in outdoor spaces,” said the Chief Executive during his speech at the annual meeting of the Círculo de Economía in Barcelona.

But this lifting of the mandatory use does not exempt its use in certain outdoor spaces, where the mask will continue to be necessary when it cannot be maintain the safety distance (it remains to be established if it would be 1.5, 2 meters or more) and when you are with people who do not live together or who do not belong to the same bubble.

Will it then be necessary to use masks on beaches, swimming pools, in the countryside or at festivals? The answer, in the video above.