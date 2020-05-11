A video of a few seconds hitting the mittens was enough for the world to surrender at the feet of Mike Tyson and millionaire offers began to fall all over the world, from different organizations and from characters like Evander Holyfield and James Toney in search of collaboration.

Mike Tyson revealed a few days ago that he was ready to return and that he would like to do some three-round exhibitions to benefit people on the street and addicted to. Then he uploaded a video exercising with his gloves on, basically wiping out his mittens, which increased the buzz.

The great offer that Tyson, 53, has is that of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, a company where boxing is practiced, but without gloves. David Feldman, the company’s president, said they were ready to pay up to $ 20 million to add “Iron” to their billboards.

Another offer Mike received was to go to Australia, specifically from Brian Amatruda, who would be willing to pay him up to a million dollars for a confrontation with Paul Gallen, Sonny Bill Williams or Barry Hall, all professional rugby players who have had foray into boxing.

With all that noise, Evander Holyfield already raised his hand to join the exhibitions. Evander was the man who twice defeated Tyson, one of them by disqualification after an implausible and historic bite of the ear. Another who raised his hand was James Toney, who said he was ready to give exhibitions.

Tyson retired in 2005 after leaving a record of 50-6 and 44 knockouts during a career in which he established himself as one of the most feared boxers in history. Tyson, who reigned as the undisputed champion of the 1987-90 heavyweights, is the youngest heavyweight monarch in history (20 in 1986).