Video of the VAR play in the Millonarios vs Atlético Nacional match in which Andrés Llinás was not expelled and was shown a yellow card

After a fairly measured and almost boring first half, Millonarios and Atlético Nacional decided to play in the second half and more concrete actions are already being seen in El Campín.

Both the local and the visitor have had options to open the scoring, but they did not enter. However, there is already a great controversy over a decision by the central judge, Carlos Betancurt, after a call from the VAR.

The player Andrés Llinás fouled Alex Castro, who had passed him and was going in attack, at first it did not look unusual, but the VAR judges alerted a possible red card.

Betancurt went to see the image and it was seen that the contact area gave to take into account and expel the Millonarios player, but the referee simply decided to take him a yellow card.