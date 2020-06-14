Video of the death of Rayshard Brooks is broadcast The Atlanta Police published the video of the moment in which the African American was shot. The video of the tragic event has also been shared on networks

Video Rayshard Brooks. Rayshard Brooks, who died after a shooting with Atlanta police officers, had fired a Taser pistol a moment earlier at one of the police officers who were chasing him, surveillance footage released on Saturday showed.

The first reports of the altercation that killed Rayshard Brooks, 27, on Friday night outside a Wendy’s had indicated that the African American was unarmed, according to the New York Post.

But the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), which is investigating the shooting, released a surveillance video on Saturday, which authorities say shows otherwise.

In fact, the new video shows Rayshard Brooks running away, turning around and shooting the police with a Taser pistol that he had just taken from one of the two officers he had been struggling with.

“These new videos indicate that during a physical fight with the officers, Brooks obtained one of the officer’s Tasers and began to flee the scene,” the agency tweeted.

“The officers chased Brooks on foot and during the chase, Brooks turned and pointed the Taser at the officer. The officer fired his gun and hit Brooks, “added the agency.

A fraction of a second later, the surveillance video appears to show Rayshard Brooks being shot in the back as he continues to flee.

Brooks was pronounced dead after being taken to an Atlanta hospital.

Authorities have not released the names of the two officers involved in the incident.

The events occurred on Friday night at the Wendy’s located on University Avenue, where according to official accounts the 27-year-old African American was asleep in his car, blocking the entrance to the drive thru.

The GBI claimed that the confrontation began when police responded to the complaint that a man was sleeping in a vehicle blocking the restaurant’s drive thru lane.

The GBI added that Brooks failed the breathalyzer test at the scene and resisted attempts by officers to arrest him.

In the images released by the GBI, a man is seen running from two policemen while raising his hand, pointing an object at one of the agents who was following behind at a very short distance.

The officer pulls out his pistol and shoots as the man continues to run until he falls to the ground in the parking lot.

“In a circumstance like this in which an agent is involved in the use of lethal force, the population has the right to know what happened,” Reynolds said at a press conference the same day that protesters gathered at the scene. and other areas of Atlanta.

Brooks’ initial scuffle with the police is not shown in the security camera video.

TO SEE THE VIDEO OF THE ATLANTA POLICE CLICK HERE

