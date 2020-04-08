Mario Kart Tour It is the racing title of the most famous multi-employee plumber in the history of video games that is available on mobile devices and, since it was first released, the Big N has continued to add new content to create a community that does not leave hitting the gas pedal. In this way, although we already knew thatnext event would star Yoshi and its eggs, now it has been shared through social networks in new video in which we can see in action the content that will be part of this special occasion.

Birdo and Yoshi star in the latest video of the upcoming Mario Kart Tour event

It’s time for the Yoshi Tour! This tour promises to be filled with brilliant colors and lively races. By the way, the object you saw in the #MKTQuiz was none other than Yoshi (Egg Hunt) ‘s egg shell! Follow the link for more #MarioKartTour videos! https: //t.co/vuBd79V3pU pic.twitter.com/CQbnduK22M – Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) April 8, 2020

The Yoshi Tour is the next event of Mario Kart Tour and it is available from April 8, 2020 to April 22, 2020. Thus, in the last video that has been broadcast through the social network Twitter, we can see how in this event everything is dedicated to eggs, an object more than typical of these dates, in which the arrival of spring is celebrated . Therefore, Yoshi and Birdo, the two characters in this universe who attack using eggs, are in the central focus, but we can also see how there are karts that are inspired by these objects. You have to throw eggs at the competitions to get to be the first!

