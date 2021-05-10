Video of the best references of The Simpsons to Marvel

Share

The Simpsons series is famous for making many references to popular culture and obviously Marvel has many mentions.

Disney plus has posted a video on Youtube on some of the best references of The Simpson to Marvel. Great intros, jokes or subtle comments are included, plus there are some really good moments that pre-date you buy FOX by Disney, so they parodied a rival company without caring much.

We can see Homer furious transforming into the Hulk, the entire Simpsons family as the X-Men, Thanos with Maggie or the great interventions of Stan Lee.

Sure there are many more references to Marvel in the series of The Simpson that do not appear in the video. Do you remember any? What are your favorites? Leave us your comments below.

There is a chapter that parodies the movies Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The Simpson they wanted to honor the Avengers from Marvel studios in episode 14 of season 31 titled Bart the bad guy which aired on March 1, 2020.

This chapter of The Simpson begins with a parody of Avengers: Infinity War titled Vindicators: Crystal War, where a great villain named Chinno it disintegrates the heroes of the film leaving the ending open and with great suspense. Time after, Bart create a channel and record yourself doing challenges, but Milhouse gets injured in the process. Poor Milhouse is transferred to a hospital and when he has to do physical therapy they mistake him for Bart and offer him the opportunity to see the sequel to the film in advance.

So you can see Vindicators: Crystal War 2: Resurgence before it hits theaters. Then Bart decides to take advantage of people to do things for him and thus prevent him from releasing SPOILERS. The story gets crazier when the producers do just about anything to shut up the kid. In the end, Bart does the right thing and lets people go to the movies without knowing how the movie ends.

All seasons of The Simpson can be enjoyed in Disney plus by following this link.

