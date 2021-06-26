Video of the attack on the Colombian president’s helicopter

On social media a course video where the attack on the helicopter where he was traveling Colombian President Iván Duque.

This is how the helicopter where Iván Duque was traveling after the attack

The images would show the helicopter flying over the region while shots are heard, the people who recorded the events quickly ran to hide.

#ATTENTION This would have been the moment when the helicopter in which @IvanDuque, two of his ministers and the governor of Santander was mobilized, was hit. pic.twitter.com/7OMTZc74mU – María Camila Orozco (@MCamilaOrozco) June 25, 2021

This afternoon the president denounced that the helicopter in which he was traveling was attacked with gunfire, near the border between Colombia and Venezuela, but that the “aerial device” of his security prevented “something lethal” from happening.

It is a cowardly attack where bullet holes are seen in the presidential aircraft, “said the Colombian president in a message sent through official channels.

Duque was transported in the aircraft along with his ministers of Defense and Interior and the governor of Norte de Santander, border department with Venezuela.

The official entourage had left the municipality of Sardinata and was heading towards the Cúcuta city, on the border line, when the attack took place.

The president emphasized that both the “air safety device and the capacity” of the helicopter “prevented something lethal from happening.”

Here they do not intimidate us with violence or acts of terrorism. Our State is strong and Colombia is strong to face these kinds of threats, “he added.

