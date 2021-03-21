Video of Rafael Borré’s second goal in Godoy Cruz vs. River, for the Professional League Cup

In recent times, much has been said about the continuity of Rafael Santos Borré, who ends his contract with River on June 30.

However, meanwhile, the attacker emerged from the lower divisions of Deportivo Cali continues to score goals for the Millionaire.

In fact, this Saturday, in the continuity of the sixth date of the Professional League Cup, Borré was in charge of putting the partial 1-0 against Godoy Cruz.

But the truth is that those of Marcelo Gallardo were not satisfied with that and continued attacking, scoring one goal after another.

Then, at 19 minutes into the first half, the Colombian striker himself reappeared on the scene to seal his double and the 3-0 for the Millionaire team.

After an appearance by Julián Álvarez, Borré clearly resolved to increase differences in favor of Núñez’s.