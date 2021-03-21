Video of Rafael Borré’s goal for Godoy Cruz 0 River 1, for the Professional League Cup

Saturday of a lot of football under the orbit of the sixth date of the Argentine Professional League Cup. Saturday with really strong dishes.

After the victories of Banfield and Vélez Sarsfield over Lanús and Independiente respectively, it was River Plate’s turn, which visited Godoy Cruz.

In Mendoza, the team tactically commanded by Marcelo Gallardo, after two games without being able to win, went out onto the field with the obligation to prevail.

And the truth is that the first minutes were very favorable for the visiting team, which took over the game in a forceful way.

This is how, when only six minutes of the first half had been played, Rafael Santos Borré was in charge of putting the 1-0.

After a very good appearance by Agustín Palavecino, Matías Suárez assisted the Colombian forward, who did not miss and scored.