Video of police officer crying after killing woman in Michigan parade revealed



Police release in tears after shooting a 19-year-old.

Photo: @johnmcurtis / Courtesy

Reveal video where you see a police officer crying and dropping to his knees in the middle of the street, after shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman that she was inside her car and was later taken to a hospital where she died.

The events took place on Saginaw Street in Flint, Michigan, during the Juneteenth parade, the weekend in Michigan.

According to what was published by Fox affiliate WJBK-TV, the woman first shot the police officer who was directing traffic in Flint.

Witness recorded the events in Michigan



The events were recorded by a witness, and the video has been broadcast by various local media.

According to Michigan police reports, the woman first shot the officer directing traffic in Flit, prompting the officer to draw his gun and ask the woman to drop the gun.

However, the woman who was identified as Briana Sykes ignored the officer and did not lower his weapon, for what the agent, whose name was not revealed, had to shoot.

The video shows the officer pointing into a gray car, where Sykes was, To whom he tried to convince to lower the weapon, the policeman insisted on the woman to drop the weapon, while he pointed his pistol at her. Later, the officer’s shots were heard against the woman and the car.

In the video you can hear the cries of the witnessesYes, and after the shots the gray car is seen to move a little.

It is seen in the video, that the policeman who shot falls to his knees for what he had done and lets out in tears. One of his colleagues came to support him, but the officer does not stop crying and lies down on the ground, regretting what happened.

Police sobs on the ground after shooting the young woman

In the video you can hear the sobs and lamentations of the policeman who shot the 19-year-old girl, nothing and no one can comfort him in those moments.

Flint, Michigan – Officer Involved Shooting https://t.co/2ad8wmblQ5 pic.twitter.com/WYSsmUP8bz – John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) June 19, 2021

While the policeman was on the ground sobbing, his colleagues took charge of the situation.

The policemen tried to revive the young woman, which was later transferred to Hurley Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

So far it is unknown what caused the altercation between the policeman and Sykes.

According to witnesses, the policeman only did his duty.

“He fell devastated by the situation”, stated one of the witnesses, according to what was published by Fox 2 Detroit.

“I feel like the police were doing their job. He had lives to protect… we had a parade full of children, said another of the witnesses.

Michigan police are still investigating the events, but witnesses say it was the woman who shot the officer first.

“I feel horrible for the officer who did it and I’m not upset with him or anyone else,” she told the Daily Mail. Nala McCracklin, Briana’s sister.

Nala assured that her sister was not violent.

“She was not a bad person, nor was she violent,” said the dead woman’s sister.

The officer who shot the young woman was placed on administrative leave, Michigan Police Lt. Kim Vetter said.

