Video of Noelia wearing a top, she forgot to wear something down! | Instagram

The singer and businesswoman who has conquered millions with her music and now also does it with her various companies and especially her exquisite figure and personality, decided again to surprise more than one with her content, Noelia published a video where no apparently she is not wearing anything under her top.

For more than 20 years the name of Noelia is associated with success and a celebrity, to date remains among the favorite personalities of Internet users and perhaps soon we will see her entering through the front door on Wall Street.

For several days he has dedicated himself to promoting his new platform, one that will undoubtedly be strong competition for OnlyFans, Instagram and any other where you can post and get money in return, we talk about Celebrityiffy, further revealing that she was the owner.

Despite the fact that the singer interpreter of “I Touch My Self“One of his most recent singles has focused on promoting said platform and has not neglected his various activities, such as constant posts on Instagram.

It was precisely a day ago that he gave us a new video where he appears doing a little exercise, surely this is the secret to keep his exquisite figureBesides, this is not the first time that he has shared this type of content with us.

Noelia is on a treadmill, her outfit is completely white, she is wearing a little transparent leggings as well as a tank top, what immediately draws attention is that it is more than evident that she forgot to wear something underneath, which for sure it doesn’t bother his fans.

With more than 82 thousand reproductions of said video, the beautiful Puerto Rican singer once again decided to pamper her fans with these adorable and flirty images.

Training in movement, working, preparing more every day and living to the max … I love you, “wrote Noelia.

Something that has always characterized the businesswoman and model is that she is always aware of her followers, that is why she is so loved and admired, said love is reciprocal, which we can appreciate among the 408 comments she has in her flirty publication.