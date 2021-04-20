Video of Noelia, poses with black interiors and transparencies | Instagram

Without a doubt, Noelia always finds an interesting and creative way to provoke her followers, especially when she publishes videos where she shows her pretty figure, this time she managed to do it again while wearing a rather short black outfit, with some glitter and transparent.

The beautiful celebrity and music star, as well as businesswoman and singer It has shown that even if we sometimes find ourselves in difficulties, we can get ahead and get up like she has done for some years.

With more than 20 years of career Noelia He has conquered scenarios, but without a doubt for a couple of years, he has managed to woo more Internet users thanks to his publications on Instagram, thanks to his publications so far he has more than one million 400 thousand followers in the application.

In his most recent video of the application, which in fact he shared 7 hours ago, he sent a cute and tender kiss to his fans who surely and without anyone seeing them returned that kiss, although not physically but mentally.

There have been several occasions in which the admirers of the beautiful businesswoman and model, they have let you know immediately what they think about her, sometimes without weighing the consequences of their comments that could upset other people.

In his video he was the exception because on several occasions he has chosen to block the comment box, but in this case it was not like that, in fact one of the first we see in the publication is that of Yolanda Andrade, a very good friend of the singer .

The beautiful Puerto Rican blonde was apparently in her room showing off this peculiar outfit to her fans, at the top she wore a long-sleeved top that is also transparent and at the bottom a boxer with some glitters.

In the place behind Noelia we see a desk with some documents and a telephone, to one side is an armchair, it seems that the cell phone with which he was recording he placed it on his bed, because we can see a little of the bedding in a nice white color.

Seven hours after its publication, the video of the interpreter of “Tú” has more than 57 thousand reproductions and around 293 comments, among which they stand out that it looks more beautiful than ever.