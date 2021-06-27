Video of Noelia in a transparent bodysuit that highlights her figure | Instagram

Wearing a cute and flirty transparent bodysuit that highlights her charms, the singer Noelia shared a video on her Instagram account, where she makes a tremendous invitation to her followers while showing off her curves.

Constantly the model, businesswoman and singer Surprises her followers thanks to its content, because this beautiful celebrity spoils her fans by showing off her curves without any penalty.

With a very flirtatious voice and again inviting his followers to subscribe to his account OnlyFans, a few months ago you decided to venture into this page that has given so many surprises to its fans for its excellent and tremendous content.

Noelia is not the only star who decided to open an account like her, other singers decided to open their OnlyFans, as is the case with Bella Thorne, Cardi B and also models like Anastasia Kvitko, Elsa Jean and Ana Cheri.

In this publication the model and businesswoman interpreter of “Give me a reason“She is filming herself, showing her figure while passing the camera all over her body showing this flirty transparent garment.

In the upper front part for a second you can see its charms, it has a cut so deep that they could be considered only as two strips, which we also see on the sides letting its waist show.

At this time you know where I’ll be, I’ll wait for you there “, wrote Noelia.

This video was shared 22 hours ago on his official Instagram account, so far it has almost 20 thousand reproductions, this time as in others he decided to block the comment box, probably so that his fans could focus only on his video and above all the content.

A few days ago the singer released her new single titled “I did not fail“During these days he has dedicated himself to giving the greatest possible promotion to this new project that we will undoubtedly also be enjoying during his new 2021-2022 tour, which he also recently announced.

Despite the constant activities that she must carry out throughout the day, the flirtatious businesswoman dedicates time for everything, is perfectly organized and surely also has an excellent team that helps to achieve it.

In addition to her production team, something that has also helped her is that her fans and friends who, like her, are stars of entertainment, is that they share their content, helping with the promotion and above all, enjoying the content that she publishes on a daily basis. .