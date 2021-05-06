Video of Noelia excites fans, she wears transparent lace! | Instagram

The beauty singer and businesswoman of Puerto Rican origin and interpreter of “Your“She left her fans with the desire to see a little more, Noelia gives us some tastes of her content on OnlyFans on constant occasions, so you can take the opportunity to delight your pupil with this new video that she just shared.

In this new publication of his official Instagram account Noelia It is being recorded while wearing a full bodysuit, made of lace, still to attract more attention this garment is transparent, so it won’t be a problem for her fans to enjoy seeing her pretty skin through her clothes.

For some of her followers and most fervent admirers it is quite common to see the beautiful pop music celebrity show off her charms and her exquisite figure in fu content, either with some revealing photographs or videos.

The interpreter of “Nail me your love“He shared this video four hours ago, the goal of it was to promote his line of Noelicious, where you can buy it if you like it, the best of all is that in Noelia’s online store you can find several extra sizes.

Do you like this Noelicious.com outfit? … In a few days we will be releasing the new Image of my Store “, wrote Noelia.

It seems that the singer is lying between some white sheets, as is usual, she is the one who is recording herself, something quite “homemade” that Internet users are sure to love to see, the model has lace all over it is a single piece.

In the back we see that it is a little open but it has some cords that are tied and adjusted, the beautiful businesswoman does not reach to cover all the parts of her body with her camera, but without a doubt she manages to record the ones that attract the most attention.

Because the suit is completely transparent we can see some parts of it, however, to avoid the possible censorship of Instagram, she decided to cover the upper part with one of her hands, thus covering her charms.

After 4 hours of publishing it, Noelia already has more than 90 thousand reproductions and 393 comments, surely some men who have seen the video They will not hesitate to give their partners a gift, especially because in a few days we will celebrate Mother’s Day.