Video of Mexican immigrant following Mollie Tibbetts before being stabbed

Mollie Tibbetts disappeared on July 18, 2018. His body was found a month later in a wheat field in Iowa. The alleged murderer is an undocumented Mexican named Cristhian Bahena Rivera and this week his trial began.

The resounding case that was used by Donald trump in its anti-immigrant narrative it is settled in a court in Davenport, Iowa. Prosecutors presented evidence on the second day of the trial about how Bahena followed Mollie from her car when she went for a run.

Agent Riessen says a runner who appears to have a ponytail is seen on one video at 7:45 pm on the night of July 18th.

In a video footage that was presented to the jury, the Hispanic is allegedly seen driving the same route as the 20-year-old.

The video is a key piece of the prosecution to prosecute the man who admitted seeing Mollie the night she disappeared, also liked her and tried to talk to her.

Deputy Kivi took these pictures of Bahena Rivera and the car he was driving Aug. 16th, 2018.

Prosecutors also discussed samples of DNA found in the trunk of Mollie’s vehicle and Bahena’s partial confession as proof of her guilt.

Bahena’s defense tried on Thursday to draw attention to other related subjects who were initially under scrutiny, such as Mollie’s boyfriend and some neighbors who had been investigated for their antecedents of behavior against women.

Deputy Kivi says he drove with BR the morning of Aug 21 to the cornfield, where they later found Mollie's remains. They arrived at the field around 5am.

At the beginning of the trial, the judge asked that the controversy and accusations of racism generated three years ago be avoided.

At the time, the President, Donald Trump, and numerous Republican politicians described as “disgrace” the immigration laws of the country, and the governor of Iowa, Republican Kim Reynolds, criticized the immigration system that allowed a “predator” like the Mexican to live in her region.

In an email from the Trump campaign blamed itself for Tibbetts death to the immigration policies of the Democrats, whom he also accused of lacking “empathy or compassion” for people “murdered or victimized” by the undocumented.

Agent Riessen joined the case 8 days in. Tasked with finding surveillance video.

In this trial, Poweshiek County Attorney General Bart Klaver is asking for life in prison without parole for the 26-year-old immigrant.

“Ladies and gentlemen, when you examine the evidence there can be no other conclusion that the defendant killed Mollie Tibbetts,” Klaver said Wednesday in his opening arguments before the jury.

The prosecutor recalled that Tibbetts disappeared on July 18, 2018 when he was running through a rural area of ​​Brooklyn, Iowa.

According to Klaver, police questioned Bahena Rivera after surveillance video showed her black Chevy Malibu car was in the area where the student was running.

He said that Bahena Rivera admitted his presence at the scene, but denied being linked to the disappearance, until he was shown a photograph of his car in the area.

Klaver said the migrant, who works on a farm in the area, admitted that he liked the girl when he saw her go by and approached to speak to her, but it is unknown why he allegedly stabbed her to death.

Then, according to his version, he placed the body in the trunk of his car and took it to a corn plantation, where it was located by the police. In his opening statement, the prosecutor also noted that the victim’s blood was found on the car.

“I want to ask you for a verdict, the only verdict that justice demands, that you declare the defendant guilty of murder in the first degree.”the prosecutor told jurors.

Bahena Rivera’s defense decided to postpone its initial comments, and witnesses began to be called.

The judge in the case urged prosecutors and defenders to avoid any reference in the trial to the immigration status of the accused, to avoid a repeat of the politicization of three years ago about the debate on undocumented immigration in the United States.

This crime fueled rhetoric against undocumented immigrants and there were threats against the Hispanic community in Iowa.

Racial tension in the state rose to the point that activist groups in Iowa denounced a campaign of automated phone calls made by a white supremacist group that sowed fear in the Hispanic community.

In the calls, Bahena Rivera, who had lived undocumented for many years in the crime zone, was described as a “non-white wild intruder” who was part of a “Brown horde” (referring to the darker skin color of many Latinos) that has invaded the United States.

The trial, which takes place in Scott County Courthouse in downtown Davenport, is scheduled to last at least 10 days. There is no public during the trial, due to the sanitary measures of the coronavirus, but those interested can attend online.

Notably, Mollie’s parents always denied that the case and their daughter’s death were used to target Hispanic immigrants.

