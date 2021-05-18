Video of Kimberly Loaiza while dancing an intense perreo! | Instagram

Some of the fans of the musical artist Kimberly Loaiza is immediately moved by the fact that since her second child was born, she has quickly managed to regain her figure, in this video recent that she shared appears very flirtatious dancing a hard twerking, This type of songs have become fashionable and everyone knows them and especially the type of dance.

This post originates from your account Tiktok where it has 43 million followers, today Kimberly loaiza has become one of the celebrities worldwide with the largest number of followers on the application.

Surprisingly the interpreter of “Do not be jealous“He has managed to surpass great personalities not only from pop music but also from Hollywood such as Dwayne Jhonson, in terms of the Tiktok platform.

Although originally the wife of the singer and businessman just like her Juan de Dios Pantoja He shared the video on his Tiktok, he also decided to upload it to his Instagram account where he has more than 28 million followers, this being another of the great figures that he has as an influencer, in a few years he achieved what many youtubers had not been able to achieve in twice as long as her.

At least on Tiktok in less than a year he was already among the fifty best tiktokers in the world, well, rather, among those with the most followers.

The video that he published approximately 16 hours ago on Instagram already has more than 725,358 views, and may soon reach a million likes.

The song that is dancing is titled “The girls“Performed by Natti Natasha, Cazzy & Farina Feat. La Duraca.

In her video, she is wearing a two-piece outfit in sky blue, her outfit consists of a sleeveless top with a high neck and short shorts that let her charms show a little, precisely this happens when she begins to lower her hips a bit. .

Kim Loaiza is recording from her room, the place is a bit dark, but with a flirty violet light that gives it an elegant touch, in her description she wrote “PE RRE O”, referring to her dance.

As is customary among the publications that Kimberly makes, it was her husband Juan de Dios who wrote in the first comment, although he only placed an emoji with heart eyes, on the part of his followers he already has 4,098 comments and they will surely continue to increase within the following hours.

It is somewhat curious that Kimberly Loaiza is dancing precisely to a song by Natti Natasha especially due to the rumors that claim that there could be a collaboration between both artists, because many believe that they could be in talks to release a song together.

It should be noted that some fans began to believe this because for a few weeks that The Biggest Cuteness, has been making videos precisely with songs by Natti Natasha, for her part, the beautiful Dominican singer has shared content related to Kim Loaiza on her Twitter account and even began to follow her on her social networks.

Each of the songs that the Bigger Cuteness has released immediately become resounding hits and trends, at the moment they have not recorded collaborations with other female celebrities, but in the event that Natti and they are planning to do so it would be something quite amazing for fans of both one and the other.

Each of the singers has millions of followers, so bringing both fandoms together will be a plus for their popular careers.