Video of Kim Loaiza, Kima’s reaction to meeting Juanito!

One of the reactions that every parent would like to keep is when their children meet their siblings, so Kimberly Loaiza shared a video with the reaction of Kima seeing his brother for the first time.

The small Juan de Dios Pantoja Loaiza He was born on February 16 of the present, his birth was an event among the millions of followers of La Lindura Mayor and JD Pantoja, of course they were two of the most excited to meet their second child.

On her YouTube channel, Kim Loaiza shared this sweet video which was titled: “First time that Kima met her brother | Jukilop | Kimberly Loaiza”, we will share it with you right away.

The video lasts approximately 16 minutes, where we will find a lot of tenderness, emotion and a lot of nerves on the part of the young and proud parents.

Being Kimberly loaiza So popular not only on social networks but also on YouTube and as a businesswoman is that she has become a celebrity just like her husband who adores her so much and accompanies her both in difficult and happy moments.

As you will remember a long time ago, they published another video of Kima’s reaction to meeting her brother, although this was by video call perhaps for the team Jukilop It was more than exciting, however they did not have the response from Kima that they had been waiting for so long and they shared that same in their most recent video.

As you will remember, Kim and her baby whom her admirers have baptized as Mini JD with all the love of their hearts, lasted two days in the hospital, this because she had to undergo a cesarean section and the interpreter of “Don’t be jealous” needed to be under observation. .

For this reason they had to be in the hospital for two long days, because they had to be separated from Kima, however when they got home they immediately recorded the reaction of the six-month-old girl who entered the room a little confused looking ” the belly “of his mother.

When he saw his brother and with the help of his parents he began to touch him little by little, it was the perfect reaction that any loving brother could have when meeting the new member of the family, especially since Kima only wanted to be with him and carry him, something with which his parents had to intervene and help him.

They did this by sitting her on the bed and putting her legs on Mini JDHe is such a good child that while he was with his sister he was seen sound asleep, which is very common in babies.

Every time her brother was taken from her legs, Kima cried a little, she definitely fell in love with him as soon as she saw him or maybe she thought it was one of his dolls, as you will remember Kima Sofía Pantoja Loaiza adores her “monas” as she tells them, He treats them with great affection and this affection also reflected it with his little brother.

The couple of entrepreneurs, youtubers, influencers and singers were a bit worried about the reaction their daughter might have when she saw her brother, because when they made the video call, Kima kept repeating “Baby no, baby no.”

So much could have been her anger that her favorite doll ended up ripping off her head with one of the laces she was wearing.

However, this occasion could not have been better for the Pantoja Loaiza family, there is no doubt that Kima will be an excellent older sister not only of Juanito but of all the children that the couple will have together.