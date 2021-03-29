Video of Juan de Dios Pantoja, appears with mini JD on Tiktok | Instagram

The musical artist Juan de Dios Pantoja shared a video recently where he appears next to his son whom his admirers or also called pantojitas have affectionately baptized as “Mini JD“, thanks to this video his fans were more than excited.

From the moment their second child was born the husband of Kimberly loaiza he does nothing but show off in each of the opportunities he has his offspring, of course without neglecting his princess Kima Sofia.

However, the excitement of having a new family member is not only for the couple, their friends and family, but also for their fans who were aware of Kim Loaiza’s pregnancy from the moment it was announced.

As a current celebrity, Juan de Dios Pantoja as well as his wife Kimberly Loaiza decided to wait a little longer to show the face of their little son, who has caused such a stir among his fans who are more than eager to meet him.

Although both agreed to share a video on Kim Loaiza’s YouTube channel, on some occasions JD Pantoja has shared videos in which he appears showing his little one without yet showing his face, only some parts of his body such as his feet or his hands.

The only thing that the interpreter of “Does not enjoy“is that his fans get even more restless than they already are.

Just over 17 hours ago Juan de Dios shared a video on Tiktok where he appears with his little one, he is taking care of him and hugging him, what is immediately appreciated is that he has a lot of hair, this is straight and black unlike him from Kima which is curly like her mom’s.

It would be nice if Juan de Dios Pantoj Loaiza is quite similar to his father just as his older sister is similar to Kim Loaiza.

I am the happiest dad, “he wrote

Very excited whenever something is shared in relation to any of his children, the interpreter of “Santa Paloma” projects to his pantojitas all the love he feels for his family.

So far it has more than 796 thousand reproductions and more than 12 thousand comments, the first of which we can see that it is from his wife who claims that he melts with such a beautiful scene, something that surely several of his fans agreed when they saw the video of a few seconds.

In the video you can see JD Pantoja wearing a bench hangover t-shirt, his son is wearing a little suit consisting of gray pants and a striped green-and-gray beach skirt, from what can be seen they are both lying on an armchair as you can see some cushions behind the singer.

The song that is heard in the background in the video is from IFLY – Bazzi, It would not be a surprise that after hearing it, several of his admirers begin to use it in their tiktoks as well.

Among the comments received by this Tiktok, users mention that Kim has finally finished the quarantine and that for this reason they can already show the face of their little one, although they could also refer to the fact that he could start recording videos.

The desperation to meet the new member of the family is evident in all the publications they make on their social networks, in addition to videos, surely Juan and Kimberly are already more than ready to present their baby to their admirers.