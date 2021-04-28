Video of Jennifer Lopez crying in fight with Alex

Getty Images Reveal images of Jennifer López crying in a fight with Álex Rodríguez: [VIDEO]

Less than two weeks ago Jennifer López and Álex Rodríguez confirmed that they had separated, as was rumored since last March, and just when there are fans of the couple who are waiting for a reconciliation, the television program Suelta la Sopa, revealed images that are giving a lot to talk about.

The Telemundo entertainment program shared several photographs in which they said Jennifer López was crying, while having what appeared to be an argument with her ex-fiance.

Suelta la Sopa also shared a preview of the news on his Instagram account, where they stated that “Jennifer López was seen collapsed and crying in front of A-Rod”, information that they developed in their broadcast on Tuesday, where they threw more firewood to the bonfire.

After presenting the images, the panelists said they were impressed to see the singer crying and angry with his partner, and they gave credit to the rumors that Alex Rodríguez is an unfaithful man, and that that could have been the reason why the one that the most famous courtship in the entertainment world came to an end, before the desired wedding took place.

“She is strong, strong … what a pity, suddenly one is used to seeing her act and everything else, but knowing that she may be really crying, next to Alex, hurts a little”, commented the presenter Jorgito Bernal, in the video that we share here.

And although the paparazzi photos, captured inside a car, did show that Jennifer López and the former Yankees player were in the middle of a collision, the presenters of Suelta la sopa said later in its broadcast, that the images were not current. Moreover, they are not even recent, but were captured in January 2020, before the COVID pandemic began.

After mentioning that detail, and after showing his regret for seeing the artist crying, Lucho Borrego said: “I mean, is he suffering from there?”, Giving credence to the rumors that Álex Rodríguez’s alleged infidelities are not a new matter. And that is something the Bronx Diva had to deal with in their relationship. “She is outraged,” added the Colombian about the photos.

Also, Juan Manuel Cortéz assured that the rumors indicate that “there were many problems of lack of trust” in the couple, which would have been the trigger for the singer to choose to take a separate path.

So far neither Jennifer López nor Álex Rodríguez have referred to the aforementioned photos, but several media, including Suelta la Sopa, assured that the former player is trying to get back with his ex.

They even claimed that A_ROD traveled to Los Angeles to have dinner with the singer at the same restaurant where they had their first date to try to convince the 51-year-old star to reconcile, but allegedly she does not have the same interest.