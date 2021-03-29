Video of George Floyd’s death stars in the start of the trial against a former police officer accused of homicide



Derek Chauvin faces up to 15 years in jail.

Photo: HENNEPIN COUNTY SHERIFF / CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP / Getty Images

One of the best evidence, if not the most important, that the prosecutors have against the former police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with murder for the death of George Floyd, is the video that went viral, where he was heard saying: “I can’t breathe.”

“I need to tell you in advance that the video is graphic”said the prosecutor Jerry blackwell before the video was played. His goal is for the jury to see “for themselves” what happened to Floyd.

Chauvin is charged with second degree murder, third degree murder and wrongful death. If convicted of the most serious charge, the first, he could face 10 and a half to 15 years in prison. Judge Peter cahill lead the trial.

Prosecutor Blackwell has a list of witnesses, among whom are several police officers to testify, including Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.

It is also possible that “some of the bystanders” who were on the scene on May 25, 2020, when Floyd was arrested and subdued, are called.

Also featured will feature expert testimony from medical professionals, in addition to the county coroner, proving George Floyd’s death was from suffocation.

Prosecutor Blackwell said in his opening speech that it was clear that Floyd’s death was a homicide.

“You can believe what you see, that it is a homicide. You can believe what you see … You can hear his voice deepen and heavier, his words slower, his breathing shallower “, he expressed. “They will see him when he loses consciousness and they will be able to see the uncontrollable shaking he is making when he is no longer breathing.”

He said Floyd did not die from a heart condition or an opioid overdose.

“You can see for yourself that Mr. Floyd did not die instantly. He died losing his breath, for an extended period of time. It is nothing like the way one dies from a fatal arrhythmia. “, he exposed.

He acknowledged that Floyd was battling his addiction, but did not die of an overdose, as the defense is expected to allege.

“Why? Because you will be able to see the video images and you will see that he does not look anything like a person who would die of an opioid overdose, “said the prosecutor.

The defense bets on ‘common sense’

Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s defense attorney told the jury that they shouldn’t just focus on the nine-minute, 29-second video.

“This is clearly more,” he said. He defended his client. “He did exactly what he was taught … I suggest you let common sense and reason guide you”.

Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, in addition to the fact that his lawyer announced that he will hear how the police use force to subdue the detainees.

“They will know that Derek Chauvin did exactly what he had been trained to do for his 19-year career,” Nelson said. “The use of force is not attractive, but it is a necessary component of vigilance.”

Jena Scurry, A 911 operator is the first witness, who has expressed that something “was not right” with the arrest of Floyd, which intensified the fight for racial violence and the protests of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Attentive biden

During the campaign, the now president Joe biden presented a plan against police violence towards communities of color and this Monday the White House spokeswoman, Jen psakiHe said that the president will be attentive to what happens with the trial.

“He will certainly be watching closely, as Americans across the country will be watching.”Psaki said. “At the time of George Floyd’s death, [Biden] He spoke of this as an event that really opened a wound in the American public, and it really brought out a lot of people in this country, just on racial grounds. injustice and inequality that many communities are experiencing every day ”.