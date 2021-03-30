Video of Floyd’s death stars in the trial of former police officer

15 minutes. The trial against the former white policeman accused of murdering the black George Floyd began this Monday with the viewing of the chilling video of his death, which silenced the audience and which will be the main instrument of the prosecution in this process.

As soon as he started, one of the prosecutors, Jerry W. Blackwell, addressed the 12 members of the jury and announced that he will show that the now ex-agent Derek Chauvin is “anything but innocent”. It will also prove he must be convicted of the May 25, 2020 murder of Floyd, whose death sparked protests across the country.

To that end, he showed during the trial one of the videos of Floyd’s death, which was recorded by a passerby.

In images Floyd was seen lying on the ground and handcuffed, screaming in pain, calling for his mother and repeating: “I can’t breathe!” and “I can’t take it anymore.”

It was also appreciated how Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck and remained impassive to the shouts of passers-by, who rebuked him, asked him to let go of the victim and check that he still had a pulse.

Chauvin ignored it and stayed with his knee on Floyd’s neck until an ambulance arrived. At that time the black man I was already unconscious.

As the video played on the screen, the room was silent.

Chauvin, sitting next to his lawyer, raised his head several times to look at the recording and lowered it again to keep his eyes fixed on a yellow notebook in which he was taking notes.

The ex-cop, fired for the Floyd case, came to court dressed in a gray suit, a light blue shirt and a dark blue tie. He also wore a light blue mask.

After the viewing, Blackwell made it clear that the goal of the prosecution is for the jury to make a decision based on the images and not on the arguments that the defense may present.

“Can you believe what your eyes are seeing, this is murder, this is murder“, he remarked.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson tried to divert the jury’s attention from the video and delved into the specifics of the case, such as Floyd’s condition, who he said was drunk and hostile. towards the police.

“There is no political or social cause in this court,” Nelson said, attempting to delink Floyd’s case from the debate in the United States about police violence against blacks.

Chauvin and other agents tried to arrest Floyd after he tried to use a counterfeit $ 20 bill at a supermarket.

The former police officer is accused of murder in the second degree, punishable by up to 40 years in prison; murder in the third degree, with a maximum sentence of 25 years; and second degree murder, which carries up to 10 years of deprivation of liberty.

However, as he has no criminal record, they could only convict him a maximum of 12.5 years in prison for the first two charges and 4 years in prison for the third.

Outside the courtroom, some protesters who chanted slogans, such as “Justice for George Floyd!” and “I can’t breathe!”, remembering one of the last sentences he said before losing consciousness.