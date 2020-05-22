Minister Celso de Mello, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), made public this Friday (05/22) the full content of the video of the meeting of Jair Bolsonaro with his ministers, on April 22 – a recording considered an important piece in the investigations of whether the President of the Republic tried to interfere in the work of the Federal Police.

Bolsonaro at the April 22 meeting: ‘I tried to change people from our security in Rio de Janeiro, officially, and I couldn’t! And that’s over ‘

Photo: Plalacio do Planalto / BBC News Brasil

The investigation stemmed from statements by today’s former Minister of Justice and Public Security, Sergio Moro, who resigned on the grounds that Bolsonaro’s interference would undermine the autonomy of the PF.

Bolsonaro denies the accusations.

Mello’s decision is against the request of the government and the Attorney General’s Office, which wanted the partial release of the video content (only the excerpts related to the investigation).

Next, BBC News Brasil points out the most important parts of the president’s conversation with his ministers. The speeches are divided by theme, in order of importance, and not in chronological order:

‘PF DOES NOT GIVE ME INFORMATION’

Jair Bolsonaro:“And I’m sorry, our information service, everyone, is a … they are a shame, a shame! That I am not informed! I cannot be surprised by news. Gee, I have the PF that does not give me information .

I have the … the intelligence of the Armed Forces that I have no information on. ABIN has its problems, I have some information. I just don’t have more because it’s missing, really, we have problems, hey! Rigging etc. But we can’t live without information. No info … co … who never got behind the … the … the … the … the … the … the … the door listening to what your son or your daughter is … is commenting. You have to see it after and … after she gets pregnant, there is no use talking to her anymore. You have to see it before … after the kid filled his horns with … with drugs, it’s no use talking to him anymore, it’s gone. And information is like that. I was seeing, studying on weekends here how the Chinese secret service works in the United States. You can’t work like that. ”

EXCHANGE OF ‘SECURITY IN RIO DE JANEIRO’

Bolsonaro: “My private works. The officials … who are officially uninformed. And returning to … the topic: I prefer not to have information than to be uninformed by the information system I have. So, guys, many will be able to leave from Brazil, but I don’t want to go out and see my sister from Eldorado, another from Cajati, the poor brother of the Army captain of … of … of … there of Miracatu, fuck it! then the shit at Folha de São Paulo says that my brother was expelled from a butcher shop in Registro, who was buying meat without a mask. He proved it on paper, he was in São Paulo that day. The owner of … the restaurant from … from pa … from … from the butcher said he wasn’t there And that’s why. I know it’s his problem, right? But it’s the bitching all the time to hit me, messing with my family. I’ve tried to change people from our security in Rio de Janeiro, officially, and I didn’t succeed! And it’s over. I won’t wait f … my family lilia all, slutty, or my friends, because I can’t change someone from security at the end of the line that belongs to our structure. Will change! If you can’t change, change his boss! Can’t you change his boss? Change the minister! And period! We are not here to joke. ”

GOVERNMENT SITUATION

Bolsonaro: “So this is what I appeal to you (ministers), put it. This concern. Wake up to politics and expose yourself, after all, the government is one. And if I fall, everyone falls. Our boat is going, but we don’t know yet, at the moment given the last case, ess … virus, where our boat is going. It’s going towards an iceberg. We’re going to the bottom. So let’s call, let’s worry. right, it manifests itself, with pride, with polite words, okay? But put a position! Because it can’t everything, everything, came to my rear, everything is ok? And you have to catch up with me, of course when you have a reason to get caught, or reason to hit. ”

Celso de Mello, of the Federal Supreme Court, made public the entire content of the video of Bolsonaro’s meeting with his ministers

Photo: Lula Marques / BBC News Brasil

REVIEWS TO GOVERNORS

Bolsonaro: “What these guys did with the virus, this shit from this governor of São Paulo (in reference to João Doria), this manure from Rio de Janeiro (in reference to Wilson Witzel), among others, is exactly that. They took advantage of the virus, there is a shit from a mayor there in Manaus (Arthur Virgílio Neto) now, opening collective pits.

INTERVENTION IN MINISTRIES

Twitter: “And I have the power and I will interfere in all ministries, without exception. In banks I speak to Paulo Guedes, if I have to interfere. I never had a problem with him, zero problem with Paulo Guedes. Now the others, I will! And it’s not possible to work like that. It’s difficult. So I’ll interfere! And final point, it’s not a threat, it’s not an… extrapolation on my part. It’s true. As I said, right? ministries for you. The veto power. It has changed now. It has to change, yes. And I want, it really is, it is to govern Brazil. No, it is everyone’s problem here, as Marinho said, right? , it’s the same boat. If someone digs the fu … dig in the hold here, go, everybody go to the bag here, everybody will drown. ”

Bolsonaro: “Whoever doesn’t accept mine, my flags, Damares: family, God, Brazil, armament, freedom of speech, free market. Whoever doesn’t accept that, is in the wrong government. Wait for twenty-two, right? Your Alvaro Dias . Wait for Alckmin. Wait for Haddad. Or maybe Lula, right? And he’ll be happy with them, hey! ”

ARMING THE POPULATION: ‘IT’S EASY TO IMPOSE DICTATORSHIP IN BRAZIL’

Bolsonaro: “It is to open up the issue of armament here. I want everyone armed! That armed people will never be enslaved. And let each one do it, exercise your role. Expose yourself. Here I already said: the ministry who is praised by Folha or for the Globe! for the Antagonist! ”

Bolsonaro: “So, guys, please worry that there is more important, more important than the life of each of you, which is your freedom. That man in jail is not worth a damn thing.”

Bolsonaro: “What these children of a mare want, ô Weintraub, is our freedom. Look, I am, how easy it is to impose a dictatorship in Brazil. How easy it is. The people are inside the house. That’s why I want, Minister of Justice and Defense Minister, let the people arm themselves! That is the guarantee that there will be no son of a bitch showing up to impose a dictatorship here! That it is easy to impose a dictatorship! Very easy! A shit of a mayor makes a shit of a decree, handcuffs, and leave everyone in the house. If I had armed, I would go to the street. And if I were a dictator, right? I wanted to disarm the population, as everyone did in the past when they wanted to, before imposing their respective dictatorship. Then, which is our demonstration, I ask Fernando and Moro to please sign this ordinance today that I want to give a hell of a message to these crap! Why am I arming the people? I want a dictatorship! And I can’t hold on anymore! Can I?

REELECTION AND LEFT

Bolsonaro: “I’m giving a damn about reelection. I want someone else to be re … be elected, if I come as a candidate, okay? For me to have … I want to have peace in Brazil, that’s all. Because if it’s the left , me and a bunch of you here have to leave Brazil, because you’re going to be arrested. And I’m sure you’re going to condemn me for homophobia, eight years for homophobia. So they invent racism, as they did now for Weintraub. … the outburst: bitch that gave birth! Weintraub may have spoken the biggest shit in the world, but racist? We will have to react personally, it’s another fight.

AI-5 AND ARMED FORCES INTERVENTION

Bolsonaro: “When a poor guy raises a plate of Al-5, which I don’t care for, because in … because there is no AI-5. Article 142: we want to comply with article 142, everyone wants to comply with the Article 142.

And if there is a need, any of the Powers can, right? Ask the Armed Forces to intervene to restore order in Brazil, in that place without any problem.

RELATIONS WITH CHINA (note: some passages have been deleted from the transcript by STF decision)

Bolsonaro: “It is a reality. There is no use hiding anymore, covering the sun with a sieve, right? There is, it is not … in some ministries there are people inside them, right? So we don’t want to fight with (deleted) , zero fight with (deleted) · Do we need them to sell? Yes. They need us too. Because if they didn’t need it, they wouldn’t be buying soybeans from us. They need it.

PRESS

Bolsonaro: “Wait a minute, excuse me a little. The press issue. I think I summed up today in front of the palace in twenty seconds: ‘I’m not going to talk to you, because you don’t misrepresent, you invent, and empower.’ It has to be the role of each one, one cannot leave here in the corner ‘Ah, it was more or less that’, you cannot say anything. You have to ignore these guys, one hundred percent. Otherwise, we will not go forward . ”

‘So this is what I appeal to you (ministers), put. That concern. Wake up to politics and expose yourself, after all the government is one. And if I fall, everyone falls’

Photo: Palacio do Planalto / BBC News Brasil

ECONOMY

Bolsonaro: “The misfortune that lies ahead, I think Paulo Guedes is even being cool, huh Paulo Guedes? I’m not an economist. It will be a much bigger beating than you can imagine. It’s not just the informal ones. I think has already hit ten million formal jobs, went to the bag. And the state governments can’t pay salaries to ca … they can’t. May, half of the states won’t have you … they won’t be able to pay salaries anymore. They’re going to want to push this … this … this cheat on us, these people on the side will want to push, and we’ll react because it’s not a bottomless bag. Tue.”

CORONAVIRUS EXAMINATION AND IMPEACHMENT

Bolsonaro: “Parallel to that, there is OAB of life, filling the bag of the Supreme Court, to open the impeachment process because I did not present my … my … of … of … of viruses, all fresh , that everyone has to be aware of. For example, when it comes to possible impeachment, action in the Supreme Court, based on filigree, I will go anywhere in the national territory and that’s the end of the day! anywhere in Brazil, for the Supreme Court, the term is over. And, I hope they don’t decide, or he, right? Monocratically, wanting to take certain measures because then we will have a … a real political crisis. And I will not put the tail in the middle of the legs. That’s it … zero, zero. Okay? Because if I make a mistake, if I ever find a connection between me and a contractor, money in my account in Switzerland, no problem whatsoever. Go to the impeachment, go away. Now, with freshness, with nonsense, no! ”

WEINTRAUB SAYS IT WANTS ‘STF BA IN CHAIN’

Abraham Weintraub, Minister of Education: “I, myself, put these vagabonds all in jail. Starting at the Supreme Court. And that’s what shocks me. It was just that president, I … I … I really think this whole ‘let’s do this’ discussion, ‘let’s do that’, I heard many ministers that I saw … arrived, left. I realize that there are a lot of people with their own agenda. I realize that there is, well, there is the game that is played here, but I did not come to play “I came here to fight. And I fight and I get ironed. I have a lot of lawsuits here on the presidency’s ethics committee. I’m the only one who took proceedings here. This is absurd what is happening here at We’re talking to who we had to fight with. We’re not being tough enough against privileges, with the size of the state and it’s the… I’m really open here, as you know this, I’m shot … hate … hate the communist party (deleted) ”

SALLES: EFFORT TO ‘PASS A BOIADA’ WHILE THE PRESS SPEAKS DTHE COVID-19

Ricardo Salles, Minister of the Environment: “General Mourão has been doing the preparatory work there so that we can get into the subject of the Amazon a little more, but that is not what I want to talk about. The opportunity we have, that the press is not … it’s us giving a little relief on the other issues, is to pass the infralegal reforms of deregulation, simplification, all the reforms that the whole world in these trips that Onyx referred to certainly charged him, charged Paulo […] So for that we need to make an effort here while we are in this moment of tranquility in the aspect of press coverage, because it only talks about Covid and going through the cattle and changing all the rules and simplifying rules. From Iphan, from the Ministry of Agriculture, from the Ministry of the Environment, from the ministry of this, from the ministry of that. Now it’s time to join forces to simplify regulation … it is regulatory that we need, in all aspects. ”

‘I, by myself, put these vagabonds all in jail. Starting at the STF ‘, said Weintraub (left in the photo above, next to the now ex-minister Nelson Teich)

Photo: PAlacio do Planalto / BBC News Brasil

WEINTRAUB: ‘I HATE THE TERM’ INDIGENOUS PEOPLES ‘

Abraham Weintraub: “This country is not … I hate the term ‘indigenous peoples’, I hate that term. I hate it. The ‘gipsy people’. There are only one people in this country. They want, want. there is only one people. It can be black, it can be white, it can be Japanese, it can be descended from Indian, but it must be Brazilian, damn it! End this business of peoples and privileges. There can only be one people, there can be no minister who thinks he is better than the people. Than the citizen. This is absurd, we got here. You got stabbed in the belly. You did more than me, you got stabbed. But I’m also getting hit. and I’m at risk. And I listen to this bunch of people defending privilege, theta. Did you? That’s it. Business. Loans. We came here to end it all, not to keep this structure. And that’s my extremely upset feeling that I see this opportunity getting lost. ”

PAULO GUEDES SPEAKS ABOUT CHINA

Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy: “China is that guy that you know you have to put up with, because for you to have an idea, for every dollar that Brazil exports to the United States, exports three to China. You know that he is different from you. You know that geopolitically you’re on this side. Now, you know what, don’t let that thing go away, not because it’s our food. We’re exporting to those guys. ”

GUEDES ON ECONOMIC PLAN

Guedes: “Going back to an agenda of thirty years ago, which is public investments financed by the government, this is what Dilma did thirty years ago. So it is full of people thinking about this election now, and putting things on the … in the head of .. do … from everyone in here, who are governors wanting to make the party, are sometimes ministers wanting to show up, there is everything. And everyone comes here: “let’s grow up, now we have to grow up, we have to have the answer immediate, because the government will spend “. The government broke! The government broke! At all levels. City hall, governor and federal government. What can we do? We signal the opposite. We deleveraged the public bank, reduced debt, lowered interest and Brazil was going to start flying. So if we launch a plan now, it is … the whole speech is known: “end regional inequalities”, Marinho, of course, there it is, his fingerprints. this is beautiful, but this is what Lula, what Dilma has been doing it for thirty years. If we want to end up like Dilma, we will follow this path. ”

DAMARES SPEAKS IN HOLD GOVERNORS AND MAYORS

Damares Alves, Minister for Women, Family and Human Rights: “The pandemic will pass, but governors and mayors will respond to lawsuits and we will even ask for the arrest of governors and mayors. And we are raising the tone and speeches are coming. Our ministry will start to get tough with governors and mayors. We have never seen the what’s happening today. If they said we were rights violators, they’re even Governor Wellington (Wellington Dias, from Piauí), now, yesterday, determined that the police will be able to enter the houses. What will he do! Can he enter the house … (Bolsonaro asks Damares: Does he sign? Does he sign … Does he sign?) Damares: Signed! The police can enter the house without a mandate. violations are happening these days. So, we are fighting, more than five procedures our ministry has already taken the initiative and we are even asking for the arrest of some governors. ”

See too:

Prosecutor opens investigation into leak of information from ‘Furna da Onça’ to Flávio Bolsonaro

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.

